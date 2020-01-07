Take the pledge to vote

Tom Hanks' Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Opening Monologue at Golden Globes Is Meme of the Year

Several funny, awkward, and bizarre moments went viral during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. Tom Hanks' unique expression was the best of them.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Tom Hanks' Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Opening Monologue at Golden Globes Is Meme of the Year
Actor Tom Hanks, who received Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes, has become the year’s first viral meme. The former’s reaction to the event’s host Ricky Gravias' opening monologue became everyone’s favorite image.

The meme-able moment came when the host launched into his opening remarks, “I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

Tom Hanks, who was sitting in front with his wife, Rita Wilson, appeared to make his feelings known during the comedian's jab at Huffman who went to jail for her role in a college admission scandal.

Another exptression came in, when Gervais said, “Come up and accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f–k off.”

The camera once again panned to Hanks to see his facial expression. That look of the star immediately put meme-makers to work.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Why. Am. I. Like. This. #goldenglobes @mybestiesays A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on

