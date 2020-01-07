Tom Hanks' Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Opening Monologue at Golden Globes Is Meme of the Year

Actor Tom Hanks, who received Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes, has become the year’s first viral meme. The former’s reaction to the event’s host Ricky Gravias' opening monologue became everyone’s favorite image.

The meme-able moment came when the host launched into his opening remarks, “I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

Tom Hanks, who was sitting in front with his wife, Rita Wilson, appeared to make his feelings known during the comedian's jab at Huffman who went to jail for her role in a college admission scandal.

Another exptression came in, when Gervais said, “Come up and accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f–k off.”

The camera once again panned to Hanks to see his facial expression. That look of the star immediately put meme-makers to work.

Put Tom Hanks in the meme Hall of Fame with Chrissy Teigen. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jO6idmSqlK — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) January 6, 2020

when you're out and trying to remember if you turned off the oven#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/erWWXBpfjt — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 6, 2020

