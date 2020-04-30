MOVIES

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Donate Plasma and Blood to Help Develop Vaccine for Coronavirus

Fulfilling their promise, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donated blood and plasma for research around developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Covid-19 survivors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had earlier announced that they have offered their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

In early March, the couple had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Australia. They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after recovering.

Hanks had said on a podcast that he and Wilson volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for coronavirus research.

"A lot of the questions (are) what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he said. "We have not only been approached, we have said, Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'"

Now, Hanks has shared some pics from the time he and his wife donated their plasma and blood. "Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap (sic)," Hanks wrote on social media.

The actor had also said earlier that he had a name ready if a coronavirus vaccine is made from his blood donation.

"In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine'," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

