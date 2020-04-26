MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Donate Their Blood For Coronavirus Research

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who survived Covid-19 after contracting the coronavirus in March while shooting in Australia, have donated their blood to the research for a vaccine.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocked the world when they announced they had contracted the coronavirus in March, while Hanks was shooting for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. The star couple were the first celebrities to announce that they had been affected by the pandemic.

Now, Tom Hanks, who along with Wilson, has fully recovered, recently revealed that they will be donating their blood to enable authorities to research for a vaccine against the virus.

Talking to the NPR podcast Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, Hanks said, “A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'”

The actor also said he had coined a term for the vaccine. “In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine',” he said.

In a recent interview with Variety, Tom Hanks had said that Rita Wilson had gone through a tougher time while battling Covid-19.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks,” he said.

