Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Post Selfie After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks on Thursday revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the deadly Coronavirus or COVID-19 in Australia. The announcement was made on social media and within no time the same broke the internet with fans and admirers wishing the couple speedy recovery.

A day after testing positive, the Finding Private Ryan actor has shared a snap along with his wife Rita. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a greyish black round neck t-shirt with and olive green cap while his wife can be seen in a pink colour round neck t-shirt and a blue cap.

Sharing an update on his health, the 63-year-old actor wrote, “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rita Wilson too has shared the same picture, expressing gratitude for the love and prayers that they have been getting online. She captioned her post on as, “A little update below to all of you from @tomHanks and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global "pandemic" amid the infection's spread to at least 124 countries. At least 4,600 people have died so far around the world — a majority of them in China and Italy, where the death toll rose to 1,000 on Thursday. Globally, there have been over 1.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In India, a 76-year-old man, who died two days ago in Karnataka, while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become the country’s first COVID-19 fatality after his samples taken earlier confirmed the infection. India till Thursday has confirmed 73 cases so far.

