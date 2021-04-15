Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Sued By Former Partner for Alleged Assault and Battery

Actor-musician Chet Hanks, the son of Hollywood star Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is facing a lawsuit recently filed by his former partner Kiana Parker for alleged assault and battery. According to a report by Fox News, a petition filed in a Fort Bend, Texas Court on Tuesday alleged that the duo has been dating since March 2019 and started living together a year later. Parker alleges three arguments that had occurred between them in late 2020 involved Hanks placing his hands on her “forcefully" and threatening her.

The first incident, she alleges, occurred on October 18, last year when Parker claims she took a trip to New Orleans to support his role in Showtime’s “Your Honor". They got into an argument about where they planned to have dinner while staying at the Windsor Court hotel.

During their outdoor venture, Parker claims Hanks “grabbed her by the wrist and forcefully pulled her to himself. While holding her wrist in a tight and painful grip, Defendant Hanks demanded that they go back to the room." She also alleged that Hanks began to “verbally assault her" and later that night he “became aggressive and hostile."

According to the petition, “As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury while stating, ‘I would not disrespect him, he was in control, he would not allow what happened with his mom and dad’s relationship to happen to ours’ and other things."

She then claimed that he “grabbed her with great force" when she attempted to leave, and he also allegedly “pushed her with such force that Parker knocked over tables in the room." Court documents also allege Hanks “threw a bottle" at Parker before “angrily" grabbing and pushing her. In her affidavit, Parker also alleges Hanks referred to her as a “ghetto black b—-."

She alleged that they later got locked out of their room, and she couldn’t report the alleged assault when questioned by a security guard due to “fear of future reprisals" from Hanks. Parker, in her court filing, alleged that Hanks committed assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking monetary relief in excess of USD one million.

Her lawsuit comes weeks after Hanks sued Parker in Los Angeles Superior Court for alleged theft, assault and battery stemming from an incident in January. He also demands that Parker return the money she allegedly stole from him, which he claims is around USD 5,800 taken from his bank account.

Hanks also claimed that Parker took a separate amount, totalling USD 13,700, from a residence they had shared up until they broke off their relationship and ended their apartment lease in Houston, Texas on January 8 after discovering the alleged fraudulent charges.

Additionally, the suit alleges she also “made extortionist threats" at Hanks after realizing she “was in trouble."

Hanks’ attorney, Marty Singer, told Fox News in a statement in late March that Parker’s claims that Hanks had “pushed" her are “completely false, fabricated and fictional."

However, Hanks’s attorney did not immediately comment on the recent allegations by Parker but according to a statement obtained by The Daily Beast, Singer said, “We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown… Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

