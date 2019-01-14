GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tom Hardy, Wife Charlotte Riley Blessed With Baby Boy, Named Him After Famous Movie Character

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley have welcomed their second child together.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Tom Hardy, Wife Charlotte Riley Blessed With Baby Boy, Named Him After Famous Movie Character
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley have welcomed their second child together. According to multiple reports, Charlotte delivered a baby boy, Forrest, a few days ago.

While Tom and Charlotte are yet to officially announce the name of their son, a source told The Sun that the couple named their son after the titular character made famous by Tom Hanks in 1994’s Forrest Gump.

“They love the name Forrest as it’s earthy and strong. Tom has always found the movie Forrest Gump very inspiring and enjoyable and thinks it fits,” the source said.

The Venom star and Peaky Blinders actress became parents in December, but kept the news of their bundle of joy quiet.

Forrest is Tom's third son and the second child born to Tom and Charlotte, who welcomed their first son in October 2015. Tom is also the father of Louis, born in 2008, shared with former girlfriend Rachael Speed.

In July, the actor revealed his 10-year-old son Louis inspired him to take on the titular role of Venom.

“First and foremost I’m a dad. One of the things you come across as a father is a massive influx of stories brought to you after Fireman Sam by Spider-Mans and Venoms and Captain Americas. So, my son came to me with a specific character that he absolutely fell in love with,” Tom told Variety in 2018.

Follow @news18movies for more





