1-min read

Tom Hardy Goes Entirely Bald To Play Al Capone In New Film

The Academy Award-nominated actor previously teased his look in the movie with a picture he shared on Instagram in late March.

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2018, 8:31 AM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures
Actor Tom Hardy has completely shaved his head to play Al Capone in upcoming biopic Fonzo.

The 40-year-old actor was spotted with a bald head on the set of the crime drama in New Orleans as production on the movie began, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In some photographs obtained by dailymail.co.uk, Hardy wore a dark ash gray t-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and red-and-white trainers. He was seen carrying a mannequin's head which had a short brown wig on while making his way through the set.

The Academy Award-nominated actor previously teased his look in the movie with a picture he shared on Instagram in late March. In the image, he wore what looked like a prison garb while sitting on a chair and holding one of Capone's famous hats. He had also teased Capone's famous scar that he would be sporting in the movie.

Credit: @Tom Hardy

Fonzo will follow Capone as the ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist. Once the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore, at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

Capone reigned as a ruthless mob boss for seven years during the Prohibition Era before he was taken down by Eliot Ness at the age of 33. He died in 1947 at age 48.

