English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tom Hardy Goes Entirely Bald To Play Al Capone In New Film
The Academy Award-nominated actor previously teased his look in the movie with a picture he shared on Instagram in late March.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Actor Tom Hardy has completely shaved his head to play Al Capone in upcoming biopic Fonzo.
The 40-year-old actor was spotted with a bald head on the set of the crime drama in New Orleans as production on the movie began, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In some photographs obtained by dailymail.co.uk, Hardy wore a dark ash gray t-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and red-and-white trainers. He was seen carrying a mannequin's head which had a short brown wig on while making his way through the set.
The Academy Award-nominated actor previously teased his look in the movie with a picture he shared on Instagram in late March. In the image, he wore what looked like a prison garb while sitting on a chair and holding one of Capone's famous hats. He had also teased Capone's famous scar that he would be sporting in the movie.
Credit: @Tom Hardy
Fonzo will follow Capone as the ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist. Once the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore, at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.
Capone reigned as a ruthless mob boss for seven years during the Prohibition Era before he was taken down by Eliot Ness at the age of 33. He died in 1947 at age 48.
Also Watch
The 40-year-old actor was spotted with a bald head on the set of the crime drama in New Orleans as production on the movie began, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In some photographs obtained by dailymail.co.uk, Hardy wore a dark ash gray t-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and red-and-white trainers. He was seen carrying a mannequin's head which had a short brown wig on while making his way through the set.
The Academy Award-nominated actor previously teased his look in the movie with a picture he shared on Instagram in late March. In the image, he wore what looked like a prison garb while sitting on a chair and holding one of Capone's famous hats. He had also teased Capone's famous scar that he would be sporting in the movie.
Credit: @Tom Hardy
Fonzo will follow Capone as the ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist. Once the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore, at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.
Capone reigned as a ruthless mob boss for seven years during the Prohibition Era before he was taken down by Eliot Ness at the age of 33. He died in 1947 at age 48.
Also Watch
-
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla
- Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Your Favourite Tourist Spot May Soon Become a 'No Selfie Zone’