Tom Hardy, Idris Elba or Lashana Lynch, Who Will Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond?

Actor Daniel Craig, who is best known for playing the character of James Bond, will step down as the spy after the film No Time to Die. With Craig bowing down, speculations are rife about who will be the successor of 007. Craig first played Bond in the 2006 Casino Royale, followed by Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Rumours are doing the round that actor Tom Hardy might get under the skin of the detective once Craig retires. Rumours also say that the makers might opt for a female Bond this time.

Addressing the rumours, the Venom actor had earlier said, “If I mention it, it’s gone. You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, that if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one."

Craig, on the other hand, revealed his thoughts on a woman playing the international spy. In an interview with Radio Times, he had said, “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?",

The Wire actor Idris Elba is also on the speculation list. In 2018 Elba had posted on social media, “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba", echoing Bond’s famous catchphrase. He, however, asked people not to believe the hype in a social media post.

Out of female actors, Lashana Lynch is one contender. In No Time to Die, the actress plays Nomi, a new 00 agent. The film will be the 25th instalment in the James Bond film series and Daniel Craig’s fifth James Bond film. Apart from him and Lynch, the film also stars Rami Malek, Naomi Harris, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and others.

