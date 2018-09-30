GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tom Hardy Recreates Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'; Watch Video

Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tom Hardy Recreates Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'; Watch Video
A still of Tom Hardy.
Loading...
Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo, and the Hollywood star nailed it.

Hardy was promoting his Venom co-star Riz Ahmed's upcoming single Mogambo, and the Pakistan-origin actor made him say the catchphrase Mogambo khush hua. Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in Mr. India.

Ahmed's single is scheduled to be released on October 3.

"Tom Hardy gives us his best mogambo - what's the verdict? Think you can do better? Post yours here with #mogambo before the single drops October 3," Ahmed tweeted along side the video of Hardy reciting the dialogue.




During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ahmed had revealed that his debut solo rap song was inspired by Bollywood's supervillain from the 1987 movie.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...