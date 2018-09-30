English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tom Hardy Recreates Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'; Watch Video
Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo.
A still of Tom Hardy.
Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo, and the Hollywood star nailed it.
Hardy was promoting his Venom co-star Riz Ahmed's upcoming single Mogambo, and the Pakistan-origin actor made him say the catchphrase Mogambo khush hua. Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in Mr. India.
Ahmed's single is scheduled to be released on October 3.
"Tom Hardy gives us his best mogambo - what's the verdict? Think you can do better? Post yours here with #mogambo before the single drops October 3," Ahmed tweeted along side the video of Hardy reciting the dialogue.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ahmed had revealed that his debut solo rap song was inspired by Bollywood's supervillain from the 1987 movie.
Tom Hardy gives us his best #mogambo - what’s the verdict?— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 30, 2018
Think u can do better?
Post urs here with #mogambo before the single drops Oct 3rd... pic.twitter.com/TEkyvi9vdt
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ahmed had revealed that his debut solo rap song was inspired by Bollywood's supervillain from the 1987 movie.
