Tom Hardy, Stephan James And Others To Lead War Drama 'The Things They Carried'

Los Angeles: British star Tom Hardy, actors Stephan James and Bill Skarsgard are part of an ensemble cast for Vietnam war drama “The Things They Carried”. Based on author Tim O’Brien’s critically-acclaimed book, the movie will also feature Pete Davidson, Tye Sheridan, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias and Angus Cloud, reported Variety.

Rupert Sanders, known for movies such as “Ghost in the Shell” and “Snow and the Huntsman”, will direct the movie from a script adapted by Scott B Smith. O’Brien’s book, which was published in 1990, chronicled his experiences as a soldier in the 23rd Infantry Division. In the short stories, the young men in a platoon of American soldiers sent to fight on the ground during the Vietnam War find themselves amidst chaos and confusion as they battle for their sanity and each other. The book explores the themes of fear, courage, guilt and loss.

The book is often taught in middle schools and high schools across the US. It won the 1990 National Book Critics Circle Award and has been named a New York Times Book of the Century. David Zander of MJZ will produce the movie in collaboration with Hardy and Dean Baker of Hardy Son & Baker. Amy T Hu will serve as an executive producer.