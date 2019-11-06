Tom Hardy Teases Venom 2 with Venom Versus Carnage Instagram Post

Tom Hardy has become an important face for Marvel fans following the release of Venom in 2018. Not only was his character a hit among audiences but the tease of Carnage/ Cletus Cassady in the form of Woody Harrelson had fans on edge. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details regarding the Venom sequel. Tom Hardy's latest Instagram post is a massive teaser towards the sequel.

Towards the end of Venom, Tom Hardy is seen visiting Woody Harrelson. The latter merely smiles at him and says there will be carnage when he escapes. Fans immediately recognised the tease towards Venom's iconic rivalry against Carnage as seen in the comics.

Tom Hardy shared an Instagram post in which two faces depicting that of Venom and Carnage can be seen together. In the caption, Hardy used his iconic line "We are Venom" with the number 2 written as "W3’R’V3N0M2".

View this post on Instagram W3’R’V3N0M2 ~ 💯🔥🙏🏼👊🏻💥♠️🇬🇧🇺🇸 A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Nov 5, 2019 at 8:03am PST

Earlier, it had been revealed that filmmakers were eyeing Naomie Harris to play Shriek for Venom 2. There were also confirmations that the film would centrally focus on Woody Harrelson reprising his role as Carnage. The only problem with the film being that Venom is known to be assisted by Spiderman in all Carnage related storylines.

Going by the current state of character rights, there is little to no chance of Tom Holland making an appearance in Venom 2 as Spider-Man. Nevertheless, certain fans have spotted a few loopholes in the renewed Marvel Sony deal which could be exploited to bring Tom Holland alongside Tom Hardy. Whether this comes to pass, only time will tell. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.