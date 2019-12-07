Tom Hardy's Venom 2 Adds Actor Stephen Graham
The first film, 'Venom', followed Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.
Image: Stephen Graham/Instagram
British actor Stephen Graham has joined the cast of "Venom 2".
The 46-year-old actor is best known for featuring in films such as "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, "Rocketman", "Public Enemies" and most recently "The Irishman".
According to Deadline, his role has been kept under wraps as of now.
Andy Serkis is directing the sequel which will see Tom Hardy return as the titular anti-hero.
The follow-up will also feature returning cast members Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) as well as Naomi Harris.
The first film, "Venom", followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.
In the sequel, Venom will go up against Harrelson's Kasady aka Carnage. Kelly Marcel is writing the script.
Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producing the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panipat Box Office Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Has a Slow Start
- Maybe He Has Got too Carried Away with the Game, Says Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri
- #AmbedkarLongLive: Twitter Fondly Remembers BR Ambedkar on His 63rd Death Anniversary
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli