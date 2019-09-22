Take the pledge to vote

Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers

Sharing a fun anecdote from the sets of The Avengers, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) told that Chris Hemsworth (Thor) punched him hard in the face while shooting a sequence.

Updated:September 22, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers
Image of Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
It's a common thing for films to have gag reels where the cast and fans have a good laugh on all of the film's behind-the-scenes bloopers. Often in the case of action films, BTS stories include painful moments that one can't get over. Now, Tom Hiddleston, who is known for playing Demi-god Loki in the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe has revealed that he too was the victim of a painful punch while filming The Avengers. 

Even though MCU's films are known for their CGI made action scenes, they include a number of scenes where the action has to be executed by the actors themselves. It has now come to light that one of these scenes includes Tom Hiddleston being punched in the face by Chris Hemsworth, who essays the role of Loki's elder brother Thor. Hiddleston, who revealed the story in a recent interview with Stephen Colbert admitted that he himself was at fault for considering the idea and suggesting it.

Talking about it, he said, "There was actually a scene in Avengers 1, the first Avengers movie, where Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weight about 30 lbs, and I couldn't really sell the hit, the smack. So I just said to Chris I think you should just hit me in the face. It's a terrible idea, and I went down like a stone. I suppose on stage when you're doing a fight you have to it every night for 100 odd performances, I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don't know if I would be able to manage that. It wouldn't be sustainable."

Tom Hiddleston is gearing up to make his broadway debut in 'Betrayal'.

