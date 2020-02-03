Take the pledge to vote

Tom Hiddleston's Loki Series Adds Owen Wilson

Hollywood star Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney Plus' much-awaited Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role.

PTI

February 3, 2020
Hollywood star Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney Plus' much-awaited Loki series.

Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron.

"Rick & Morty" scribe Michael Waldron is penning the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer.

According to Variety, the details of Wilson's character has been kept under wraps as of now.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre.

The show will also feature British actor Sophia Di Martino in a pivotal role.

Loki series, which hails from Marvel Studios, will premiere in 2021.

Wilson is best known for voicing Lightning McQueen, the lead character in the Pixar Cars franchise. His other film credits include-- The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, Midnight in Paris, Wedding Crashers and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Meanwhile, Monday morning got the Marvel fans excited as the Studios dropped its new Big Game Spot which featured snippets from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Read: Marvel Unveils The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki First Look in Videos

