News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Tom Holland Addresses Rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Being a Part of Spider-Man 3
1-MIN READ

Tom Holland Addresses Rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Being a Part of Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland Addresses Rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Being a Part of Spider-Man 3

Actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining the upcoming film.

Actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently responded to rumours about actors Tobey Maguire, Kristen Dunst and Andrew Garfield being a part of Spider-Man 3. Rumours have been rife with the possibility of Maguire and Garfield, who played Spider Man in the previous films produced by Sony as a part of a 'multiverse' storyline. However, no official announcement has been made about these reports.

Recently Holland appeared in the Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast via Just Jared, where he was asked about the casting rumours. The 24-year-old actor said, "Beats me, I don't know. If they are, they never told me yet. That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like, ‘So that’s who that tennis ball was!'”

The actor was further asked if he had met the actors in real-life before. He said that he had met Garfield at a BAFTAs after the release of Spider Man: Homecoming. He called the Social Network actor a 'lovely, nice bloke.'

"I've bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's," adding that he hasn't had a chance to meet Dunst.

The actor also gushed about the upcoming standalone Spider-Man movie. "I've bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's," he said. He revealed that they have previously shot for 7 weeks and will shoot again after Christmas break.

Spider-Man 3 will also star Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marissa Tomei and Tony Revolori, who will reprise their roles. Benedict Cumberbatch will also reportedly appear in the film as Doctor Strange.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...