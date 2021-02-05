Tom Holland Addresses Rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Being a Part of Spider-Man 3

Actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently responded to rumours about actors Tobey Maguire, Kristen Dunst and Andrew Garfield being a part of Spider-Man 3. Rumours have been rife with the possibility of Maguire and Garfield, who played Spider Man in the previous films produced by Sony as a part of a 'multiverse' storyline. However, no official announcement has been made about these reports.

Recently Holland appeared in the Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast via Just Jared, where he was asked about the casting rumours. The 24-year-old actor said, "Beats me, I don't know. If they are, they never told me yet. That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like, ‘So that’s who that tennis ball was!'”

The actor was further asked if he had met the actors in real-life before. He said that he had met Garfield at a BAFTAs after the release of Spider Man: Homecoming. He called the Social Network actor a 'lovely, nice bloke.'

"I've bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's," adding that he hasn't had a chance to meet Dunst.

He revealed that they have previously shot for 7 weeks and will shoot again after Christmas break.

Spider-Man 3 will also star Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marissa Tomei and Tony Revolori, who will reprise their roles. Benedict Cumberbatch will also reportedly appear in the film as Doctor Strange.