Tom Holland Arrives in Atlanta to Begin Spider-Man 3 Shoot, Watch Video as He Says 'Let's Go'

Amid all the talks around Spider-Man 3 casting old web slinging superheroes Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the upcoming film alongside Tom Holland, the Marvel Studios movie will soon begin shoot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom shared a clip in which he is seen at the airport runway in an orange coloured face mask amid the coronavirus spread, as he says, "Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta and it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go." Tom seems visibly excited as he confirms that the movie shoot will commence soon with him and the other cast members.

Tom Holland says it's time for 'Spider-Man 3' 🕸 pic.twitter.com/WQIA6LkuoU — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the buzz around previous Spider-Man stars Tobey and Andrew returning to the superhero universe in the upcoming film excited fans all around the world, but it has been revealed that no such casting has been confirmed yet.

Sony Pictures, the studio that owns movie rights to the Spider-Man franchise, did not deny the reports outrightly but they didn't confirm it either. "Those rumoured castings are not confirmed," said the studio in the statement.

It was recently also reported that actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived Spider-Man franchise.

With Jon Watts returning to direct the third part, the film brings back Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker's friend Ned. The third Spider-Man film is scheduled for a theatre release on December 17, 2021.

(With IANS inputs)