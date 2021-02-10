Tom Holland Clears Rumours on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Roles in 'Spider Man 3'

Putting all the wild speculations regarding the upcoming Spider Man 3 movie to rest, actor Tom Holland has revealed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be making a comeback in the movie. Since 2020, it has been speculated that the third Marvel Spider Man movie might feature a reunion of the two actors who previously played the superhero.

However, in a recent interview with Esquire, Tom firmly denied any such development and said that they will not be appearing in this film. He further told the publication that it is unless the makers of the film have hidden the most massive piece of information from him, which he thinks is too big of a secret for them to keep from him. But as of yet, he is quite sure that no such development has taken place and the movie will be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that they have been making.

Tobey Maguire played the role of Peter Parker in the first Spider Man movie that came out in 2002. He went on to play the role for two more installments in 2004, and 2007. Meanwhile Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker and Spider Man in The Amazing Spider Man that came out in 2012 and in its sequel in The Amazing Spider Man 2 in 2014.

However, what has been confirmed is that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro which he played in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider Man in 2014. The movie will also feature MJ played by Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon as Tom’s best friend. The movie is directed by Jon Watts who has previously directed Marvel’s Spider Man Homecoming in 2017 and Spider Man Far From Home in 2019.

Meanwhile, Spider Man 3 will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch, who will be playing Doctor Strange. It is speculated that he will be taking on a role of a mentor for Peter Parker that was earlier played by Tony Stark in the 2017 movie and Nick Fury in 2019, although it is not clear how big of a role he will be playing in the threequel.