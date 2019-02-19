English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
Manikarnika, Gully Boy and Uri: The Surgical Strike box-office collections have been released, first look of Jhund and Milan Talkies also revealed, Kim Kardashian speaks about struggle with Psoriasis
Manikarnika, Gully Boy and Uri: The Surgical Strike box-office collections have been released, first look of Jhund and Milan Talkies also revealed, Kim Kardashian speaks about struggle with Psoriasis
Marvel fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Credit goes to actor Tom Holland, who in a video that was circulated all over the internet can be seen mentioning Doctor Strange and quantum realm while talking about Avengers: Endgame. He may have accidentally confirmed some of the speculation surrounding the dead characters being stuck in the parallel universe, as opposed to being dead, as perceived by many.
The Indian entertainment industry has decided to not release its new projects in Pakistan. After the makers of Total Dhamaal refused to release their film in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala bosses have followed suit and have refused to release their films from a theatrical release in Pakistan. There are also reports that singer Atif Aslam’s track from Salman Khan Films' yet to be released film Notebook will be re-recorded.
Amidst tension, good news came in for the producers of Manikarnika, Gully Boy and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Kangana Ranaut starrer biographical-action film has crossed the 100-cr club as Ranveer Singh’s musical Gully Boy is slowly inching towards it. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has managed to collect 226-cr plus at the ticket window, till now.
First look of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund were also revealed today. Jhund has Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role of a retired school teacher and Milan Talkies is an Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath starrer romantic film.
For those who are unaware, Kim Kardashian suffers from a skin condition called psoriasis. The fashionista has, however, been spreading awareness on social media regarding this skin condition.
This and more news on Entertainment and Lifestyle follow.
