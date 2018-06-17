English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tom Holland Gave Jurassic World 2 Spoilers to Chris Pratt Before Director
Actor Chris Pratt has revealed his "Avengers: Infinity War" co-star Tom Holland had spoiled the story of "Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom" for him before he could hear it from the director.
Image: Getty Images
Actor Chris Pratt has revealed his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland had spoiled the story of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom for him before he could hear it from the director.
In an interview with SiriusXM, Pratt said Holland knew The Fallen Kingdom" director JA Bayona as the two had worked together on the film The Impossible. The director had apparently told the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor the whole story of the film.
"The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians Of The Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot" Pratt said.
"He said, 'Hey mate, I just talked to JA, mate. He told me the whole plot of the story,' And I was like, 'What?' He said, 'Yeah, there's like a volcano,' and I said, 'You're messing with me.' He's like, 'No, mate, he told me the whole thing.' So he told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, 'he wasn't messing with me. It was all real," he added.
During the interview, Pratt also said that his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard knows a lot about upcoming Avengers 4.
"She knows the whole thing. When I sign a non-disclosure agreement, at the bottom in parenthesis I say, 'Except for Bryce'," Pratt said.
"You guys don't even know what I know, but you'll know pretty soon," he added
Also Watch
In an interview with SiriusXM, Pratt said Holland knew The Fallen Kingdom" director JA Bayona as the two had worked together on the film The Impossible. The director had apparently told the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor the whole story of the film.
"The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians Of The Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot" Pratt said.
"He said, 'Hey mate, I just talked to JA, mate. He told me the whole plot of the story,' And I was like, 'What?' He said, 'Yeah, there's like a volcano,' and I said, 'You're messing with me.' He's like, 'No, mate, he told me the whole thing.' So he told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, 'he wasn't messing with me. It was all real," he added.
During the interview, Pratt also said that his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard knows a lot about upcoming Avengers 4.
"She knows the whole thing. When I sign a non-disclosure agreement, at the bottom in parenthesis I say, 'Except for Bryce'," Pratt said.
"You guys don't even know what I know, but you'll know pretty soon," he added
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Muttiah Muralitharan Rejects Sri Lanka Cricket's Offer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Not Fully Fit, Says Brazil Coach Tite
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland's Hero Keeper Was Prepared to Psych Out Messi
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates