Tom Holland Gave Jurassic World 2 Spoilers to Chris Pratt Before Director

Actor Chris Pratt has revealed his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland had spoiled the story of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom for him before he could hear it from the director.In an interview with SiriusXM, Pratt said Holland knew The Fallen Kingdom" director JA Bayona as the two had worked together on the film The Impossible. The director had apparently told the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor the whole story of the film."The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians Of The Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot" Pratt said."He said, 'Hey mate, I just talked to JA, mate. He told me the whole plot of the story,' And I was like, 'What?' He said, 'Yeah, there's like a volcano,' and I said, 'You're messing with me.' He's like, 'No, mate, he told me the whole thing.' So he told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, 'he wasn't messing with me. It was all real," he added.During the interview, Pratt also said that his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard knows a lot about upcoming Avengers 4."She knows the whole thing. When I sign a non-disclosure agreement, at the bottom in parenthesis I say, 'Except for Bryce'," Pratt said."You guys don't even know what I know, but you'll know pretty soon," he added