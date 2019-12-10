Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tom Holland In Awe Of Will Smith's Voice Acting Talents In Spies In Disguise

Tom Holland complimented Will Smith's enthusiasm and energy. The two hsve given voice for animation film Spies In Disguise.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
Tom Holland In Awe Of Will Smith's Voice Acting Talents In Spies In Disguise
A still from Spies in Disguise, courtesy of YouTube

Actor Tom Holland admires his Spies In Disguise co-star Will Smith and says he brings enthusiasm and effervescent energy to his onscreen avatars.

The animated film Spies In Disguise is about superspy Lance Sterling (voiced by Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland), as they team up to save the world amid chaos, even as Walter turns Lance into a bird.

"What he (Smith) does is so great. He brings such enthusiasm, such effervescent energy to his character that is so infectious you can't help but laugh at everything he says. Especially when he's a pigeon because Will has such a recognizable voice. Like if you played a short clip of him, you'd say, ‘Oh, that's Will Smith', and seeing him as a pigeon is just really funny," Holland said.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Holland said: "It was a lot of fun, it was a really, really cool job to be a part of. And you know, you always find little things to relate to in your character, but they're not necessarily in the way you look or the way you act but it's in the way you might live your life. I love that it teaches a good message to kids that violence isn't the answer and friendship is more important than anything really."

A Twentieth Century Fox presentation and Blue Sky Studios production, Spies in Disguise is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Other voice talents include names like Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

Fox Studios India will release Spies in Disguises in India on December 27.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

