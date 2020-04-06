Tom Holland Is Reportedly Single Again After Calling It Quits With Olivia Bolton

Hollywood’s heartthrob Tom Holland is reportedly back to the singles’ club. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star has called it quits with friend-turned-girlfriend Olivia Bolton.

However, the two have decided to keep it as “good friends”. According to a source quoted in Daily Mail, Tom and Olivia have decided to part ways. “Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple. It was all very amicable and they both think it is for the best,” the source said.

The actor was first linked to Olivia in July last year. They attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London, beginning a public display of their relationship.

While the duo has been friends since childhood, their relationship couldn’t last longer than nine months.

Before Olivia, the Marvel star was in news for his alleged relationship with co-star Zendaya. The duo shared a crackling chemistry on-screen. However, both Tom and Zendaya refuted the rumours, putting them to rest forever.

Tom had earlier made it clear that he is “definitely a relationship person. I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” as quoted to Elle. Tom is utilizing the quarantine time to take part in some social media challenges. He recently did the ‘impossible challenge’, putting on his shirt while doing a one-arm handstand.

