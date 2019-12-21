Take the pledge to vote

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal Give Husband Goals on Social Media

Tom Holland took to Instagram to post an extremely adorable picture with his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star jake Gyllenhaal on his 39th birthday.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal Give Husband Goals on Social Media
Tom Holland took to Instagram to post an extremely adorable picture with his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star jake Gyllenhaal on his 39th birthday.

Actor Tom Holland had a special happy birthday wish for his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on social media. On Thursday, the 23-year-old actor took to Instagram to wish Gyllenhaal in a tongue-in-cheek way.

He shared a photograph of himself and Gyllenhaal, who turned 39 on December 19, snuggling up on a couch during their press tour to promote the superhero sequel. "He's the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals," wrote Holland. Gyllenhaal later reposted the same photograph on his Instagram, writing, "Thanks homie! #husbandgoals."

The pair's on-screen chemistry won million hearts in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Since then, they have shared their admiration through posts. During the Spider-Man: Far From Home promotions, when Jake Gyllenhaal was asked by Good Morning Britain about his and Holland's 'bromance', he said, “It’s not even a bromance; it’s a straight romance.”

The two have often talked about each other in interviews with nothing but appreciation. “If you look at any interview I’ve ever done prior to this movie and someone asked me, ‘Who would you work with if you could work with any actor?’ I would’ve said ‘Jake Gyllenhaal. And when I found out it was him, I was stoked, but also really nervous. But Jake absolutely was more than I ever could have expected," Holland told EW.

The feeling was mutual for Gyllenhaal as well. “He’s great, dude. He’s awesome. He’s the nicest guy in the world. I’m super into him as Spider-Man,” the actor said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

(With inputs from IANS)

