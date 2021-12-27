Tom Holland Likes ‘Short Men Have More Sex’ Post After Trolling for Height

Often trolled for being shorter than his Spider-Man co-star and love interest Zendaya, Tom Holland hinted at his thriving sex life by liking a post by LADBible on Instagram which read, “According to science, short men have more sex than.”Holland who is approximately 173 cm tall and is 6 cm shorter than his girlfriend Zendaya had earlier clapped back at trolls and had said that it’s a stupid assumption that the height difference between the couple would be an issue. Supporting Holland in dispelling the stereotype, Zendaya revealed her mom is taller than her dad too, in an interview with Jessica Shaw for SiriusXM.

Holland’s like went viral when an Instagram page ‘commentsbycelebs’ posted a screenshot of a LADbible post featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito from the 1998 movie Twins. The post also had a text written on it which claimed that short men have more sex. What caught everyone’s eyes was that Holland was among the users who had liked the original post.

The screenshot then went viral online and garnered more than forty thousand likes along with numerous comments with one user saying that “He is not even short, he is just shorter than Zendaya." Other users showered the actor with love and hailed him as the ‘short king’.

The actor’s short stature and the height difference between him and Zendaya drew attention when the duo kissed on-screen in their 2017 movie Spider-Man Homecoming. Since then, people have been trolling the couple through memes and have been speculating that how the duo managed to kiss.

The famous couple has been papped together on several occasions from red carpets to even during a drive where they were seen making out in a car at a red light in Los Angeles.

