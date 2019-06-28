Tom Holland on Stan Lee: He Spent 45 Minutes Giving Me the Entire History of Spider-Man

Tom Holland has been pegged as the new heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home gears up for release on July 4 in India. However, getting effortlessly into the skin of the character would not have been possible if the original creator of the 'friendly neighbourhood Spider-man' had not spoken to Holland about the origins and history of the web-slinging superhero. Holland, while speaking to People, recalled his first interaction with Stan Lee, the legendary comic book creator and the base on which MCU has grown from strength to strength over the years.

At the upcoming film's Los Angeles premiere, Holland described how he first met the late Marvel creator over dinner after being cast as Spider-Man and what went on during their interaction over supper. Holland told People.com, "He took my best friend and I out for dinner the first time I met him, and I was worried to ask too many Marvel questions because I didn’t think he’d want to talk about it."

Holland added, "He spent 45 minutes giving me the entire history of Spider-Man, and that just goes to show how much love and passion went into these projects and into these books. And I’m so honored that I got the chance to know him, and get to meet him, and become his friend. He’ll never be forgotten and I will be forever grateful."

Holland took over the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and continued playing the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019). His latest film, Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts.

Follow @News18Movies for more