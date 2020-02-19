Tom Holland Recalls How Chris Pratt Helped Him During Sony-Marvel Fallout Over Spider-Man

Tom Holland is reuniting with his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt in Disney-Pixar animated feature Onward, set to release internationally on March 6. The two actors will serve as the lead voice cast in the film and it was only recently that Holland revealed how Pratt helped him cope during the time when Spider-Man's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was left in the dark when Disney, Marvel’s parent company, and Sony had reached an impasse over a new financing deal.

However, a huge backlash from the fans and probable rethinking on the studio honchos' behalf led to a new arrangement that promises Spider-Man's appearance in one future Marvel Studios film, in the least.

Now, during a recent premiere of his upcoming film Onward, Holland who walked the red carpet, was asked about the fallout between Sony and Marvel and how the actor coped during the time disagreements existed between the studios.

In a statement issued to a reporter, Holland gave a shout out to Pratt for not letting him think negatively during the time. Holland said, "Everyone was really supportive at the time but I told Chris about the news (Sony-Marvel fallout) and he hadn't heard it yet and he was like 'no, that's not gonna happen. They are going to figure it out and if not you'll be great, you'll be fine.' Its really nice to have him in my corner 'cause he is someone I really look up to and really appreciate and I am glad that we are good buddies."

