Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Tom Holland Totally Spoiled Spider-Man Far From Home Storyline at an Event

It looks like Tom Holland has explicitly spoiled 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' without even realising it.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tom Holland Totally Spoiled Spider-Man Far From Home Storyline at an Event
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Tom Holland is infamous for giving out spoilers, and the actor, once again gave away a major plot point from his forthcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home at an event here.

At a press event here on Monday, the actor got on the stage, determined not to give away any spoilers, as he said: "What can I say without ruining it?".

When asked about actor Jake Gyllenhaal entering the franchise with the role of Mysterio, Holland ended up spilling a secret from the plot.

"Mysterio is my new best friend in the movie. We fight together to fight these creatures... Because when Thanos snaps his fingers, these creatures come from other dimensions," explained Holland, before realising that he had said a lot.

He looked shocked and said "oh" as the crowd's cheer grew stronger.

It was known that the Jon Watts' film follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/ Tony Stark.

But with the new detail which has emerged, it has become clear that Avengers: Endgame has a heavy influence on its narrative.A

The Thanos' snap, which Holland was referring to, wiped off half of the population, including several loved superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War.

It continued with Avengers: Endgame with superheroes like Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Widow, who assembled for one last time in this film, and to get the people who vanished with Thanos' snap back.

Over the years, Holland has earned the reputation of the worst secret keeper as he has let out spoilers on several occasions. He famously revealed there would be two "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequels before the studio had announced them.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Holland got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming, and will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in the country on July 5.

Talking about the film, Holland said: "It is much bigger than the first film. There is so much more action, and (it is) funnier. It is going to be such a fun movie and you guys will love it. I can't wait to show it to you."

"I love playing Peter Parker because he has taught me so much about being a good person," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram