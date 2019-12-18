Take the pledge to vote

Tom Holland Reveals What Made Him Say Yes to Spies In Disguise

Actor Tom Holland says he got attracted towards the animation action comedy "Spies In Disguise" because of the endearing qualities of his role, and his will to make everyone happy and positive.

IANS

December 18, 2019
Tom Holland Reveals What Made Him Say Yes to Spies In Disguise
Tom Holland arrives at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Image: Getty Images)

Actor Tom Holland says he got attracted towards the animation action comedy "Spies In Disguise" because of the endearing qualities of his role, and his will to make everyone happy and positive.

"Spies In Disguise" is about super spy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland), as they team up to save the world amid chaos, even as Walter turns Lance into a bird.

"Walter is a really happy go lucky kid. He's really positive, he's really excited about using his brain for good and to make a difference in his workplace. And then he's really excited by the idea of a challenge and a mission and going into the field. But what's most endearing about him is that he's trying to change The Agency's way of thinking and instead of blowing people up and killing people he's trying to make everyone be happy and positive and safe. So it's quite nice," Holland said.

How's his character different from Smith's Lance? "One of the cool differences about our two characters is that Lance is obviously so into action and beating people up and fighting and being a super spy. Whereas Walter is very much more the guy who wants to help people and, yes, get the job done, but do it in a way with no casualties and he has this one device called the Kitty Glitter which basically explodes glitter everywhere and calms people down to the point where they don't want to do bad stuff anymore," he said.

"Whereas Lance just wants a grenade. So it's quite fun to see the banter back and forth with Will and I where we're arguing about using a grenade or oil slick or kitty glitter or the inflatable hug--all these different kinds of quirky, amazing gadgets--so it's a lot of fun," he added.

A Twentieth Century Fox presentation and Blue Sky Studios production, "Spies in Disguise" is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Other voice talents include names like Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. Fox Studios India will release "Spies in Disguises" in India on December 27.

