Tom Holland Says Losing Iron Man in Avengers Endgame Wasn't Easy

Tom Holland says losing Robert Downey Jr's IronMan in the final scenes of Avengers: endgame was neither easy for him nor for his teenage alter-ego Spider-Man.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Tom Holland Says Losing Iron Man in Avengers Endgame Wasn't Easy
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
One of the most heartbreaking moments in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe was when Tony Stark loses Peter Parker to supervillain Thanos' finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War. While Parker returns to Earth after things go back to normal in Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland says losing Robert Downey Jr's IronMan in the final scenes of the movie was neither easy for him nor for his teenage alter-ego Spider-Man.

The 23-year-old actor, who will be reprising his role as the web-slinger in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Far From Home", says he looks up to Downey Jr the way his superhero character admires Stark.

"RDJ (Downey Jr) means so much to me. He is such a role model for me when I was a kid and before I'd met him. And then to get a chance to work with him and to get to know him was really a dream come true. He holds a special place in my life like Mr Stark does in Spider-Man's journey," Holland said in an interview.

The British actor added that the 54-year-old Hollywood star inspires him to work hard and be humble.

"I love Robert. It's kind of reassuring for a young actor like me to meet someone who's at the top of the game. But he is pretty professional, kind and hardworking. He is just a really good guy. So for me, it was a really wonderful experience," said Holland.

Far From Home, which is Holland's second stand-alone as the Marvel superhero, is set post the events of Endgame.

The actor said the film is about Parker's struggle to move on from Stark's death and the responsibilities which comes with being an Avenger. "We had to say goodbye to him. And this film is kind of how we deal with a life without our hero, IronMan. Parker had a very special relationship with him. And the film is all about how he deals with it and how he kind of comes into his own," he said.

Spider Man: Far From Home, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures in India on July 2. The movie also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

