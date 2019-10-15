Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Tussle Between Disney and Sony Pictures was Most Stressful For Him

Hollywood actor Tom Holland says the period of feud between Disney and Sony Pictures over Spider-Man was the most stressful time of his life. The 23-year-old actor, who plays the web-slinging superhero in the Marvel films, opened up about the tussle during an appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest in Chicago on Sunday, dailymail.co.uk reported.

Asked when he had been most stressed, Holland said, "Well, maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened, that was a bit of a stressful week. I'm sure there's some contractual obliged where I can't say anything about anything, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut."

Last month, it was announced that Holland's Spider-Man will not be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Sony Pictures and Marvel struck a deal for one more movie.

The two companies announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. It will once again feature Holland as the titular hero. The new film even has a release date - July 16, 2021.

As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in one future Marvel Studios film. In celebration, Holland posted an Instagram clip of Leonardo DiCaprio from The Wolf Of Wall Street.

In the clip, DiCaprio's character says "You know what? I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving. I'm not f***ing leaving!" with the group of men surrounding him celebrating the moment wildly.

Holland used the clip to express his emotions, without any words. He captioned it with a smirking emoji.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland used his role as Nathan Drake in Sony's new film as leverage to persuade the pair to strike a bargain. According to sources, the actor made several appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to make a deal.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Iron Man's popularity was used to bring back the Spider-Man franchise. Holland got his first solo movie with Spider Man: Homecoming, which took the superhero back to school. He came back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider Man: Far From Home this year.

