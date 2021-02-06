Tom Holland Says Upcoming Spider-Man Film is Most Ambitious Standalone Superhero Movie Ever

Tom Holland has described the upcoming Spider-Man movie as the "most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever". The 24-year-old actor, who is reprising his role as the web-slinging hero in the film, feels that the project is "really impressive".

Tom said, "I can say that it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s*** who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

Holland explained that there is still more filming to be completed but he is very "excited" to see the finished film.

He told Variety, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

The Avengers: Endgame star revealed that he is keen to direct a movie and is keen to bring a script he has been working on with his brother Harry to the big screen.

Asked if he was tempted to get behind the camera, Tom said, "Yes, absolutely. I've been trying to scratch that itch for a really long time. And my younger brother Harry and I have been writing a script together. We managed to acquire the rights to a book series that we loved as kids. So we've been sort of chipping away at that. I now have so much more respect for writers because it's so difficult, man, I mean, trying to put something on the page is really, really quite difficult."