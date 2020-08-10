Tom Holland Shares Pic of Nadia Parkes’ as They Enjoy Golf Together

Tom Holland, who is rumoured to be dating Nadia Parkes recently took a golf trip with the latter and shared pictures from their trip on social media.

He shared a click of Nadia posing by his golf clubs on Instagram this Sunday. She was wearing a white top, blue jeans and a wide hat. As he added the picture to his timeline, Tom wrote, "How stunning.... are those golf clubs," in caption.

Nadia also shared a candid image of Tom wearing a red polo t-shirt. The actress captioned her Instagram image writing, "If you can’t beat em, join em".

Commenting on the picture, Tom wrote, "Fairway to heaven," and added, "Tiger don’t be mad. I always wear red on a Sunday," in a separate comment.

Charlie Puth and Jake Gyllenhaal also took to the comments section and wrote: "Love golf. Great game.”

Last month Tom had shared a lovely photo of Nadia in front of a striking blue skyline.

It was nearly two months back when DailyMail reported Holland and Parkes were quarantining together at his London home.

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger,” DailyMail quoted a source close to the pair as saying.