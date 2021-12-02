Tom Holland Shares Tobey Maguire Meme Ahead of Spider-Man No Way of Home Release

Tom Holland was seen promoting his upcoming movie Spider-Man No Way Home in a hilarious way on Wednesday. With tickets for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie not being available to most of the fans, many shared memes to highlight their pain.

Spider-Man No Way Home has got fans excited for multiple reasons, one of the top ones is that it might feature all the three actors who wore the Spidey suit. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to make an appearance in the movie with the trailer confirming the existence of multiverse.

hope everyone has their #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets now pic.twitter.com/acR4ehF6LM— Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) November 30, 2021

fighting for my life trying to get spider-man no way home tickets— Corn ✮ (@sneerid) November 29, 2021

me waiting to buy the tickets for spider-man no way home pic.twitter.com/sJG6MafGKl— ً (@thsafeplace) November 29, 2021

The people working on the website for the Spider-Man No Way Home ticket sale after it shuts down almost immediately after launching: #SpidermanNoWayHome #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ktlwmCRLXO— ✨//HAWKEYE ERA (@giselleb1234) November 29, 2021

good luck to everyone getting their spider-man no way home tickets #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/r6Lyx9ozDl— zach (@civiiswar) November 28, 2021

Poking fun at the long queues for tickets, Tom Holland used an image of Tobey dressed as the superhero in a rudimentary Spider-man costume. The text above the image read, “Me: Can I get a ticket? ‘For what movie?’ Me at the window:”

Both Holland and his co-star Zendaya kicked off the press tour earlier this week as they attended the Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony in Paris. The duo, who are also dating in real life, were spotted at the ceremony exuding classic French style. Holland looked dapper in a black tuxedo while Zendaya once again aced the red carpet style in a sexy backless vintage Roberto Cavalli black gown. The gown came with a striking golden spine detailing created with micro golden chains.

Zendaya even compared her dress to Doctor Octopus, the villain in the 2004 Spider-Man movie which starred Tobey Maguire. The Emmy-award-winning actress shared a collage of her red carpet look next to Dr Octopus on Instagram Story and wrote, “We love a reference.”

"We love a reference" - Zendaya on her #BallonDor outfit being compared to Doc Ock. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ocTCPrAHap— Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) November 29, 2021

Alfred Molina will be reprising his role as Dr Octopus in Spider-Man No Way Home. Another villain from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Electro will be making an appearance too. Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role from the 2014 movie which starred Andrew Garfield as the Spiderman

