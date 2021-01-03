Tom Holland Shoots for 'Spider-Man 3' in Same Atlanta Studio Where He First Auditioned for the Role

Hollywood star Tom Holland took up the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and has since featured in Marvel Studios' ventures Spider-Man: Homecoming before reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, he is all set to feature in the third stand alone Spider-Man film, which is currently filming in Atlanta, USA.

Tom recalled how he has been shooting for upcoming Spider-Man film at the same studio where he first auditioned for the superhero role back in 2015, when he was 18 years of age. About the third Spider-Man movie getting him back to where he started from, Tom shared (via), "We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which had been crazy and really weird because we're shooting it back in Atlanta. That's where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we're actually shooting (Spider-Man 3) in the stage where I did my audition," Tom said during a social media interaction hosted by Chris Pratt.

"It's like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, 'Oh my god, I hope I get this job!' And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie, loving life, confident, enjoying everything that's happening for me. So, it's been amazing, dude (sic)," he added.

Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will release in theaters on December 17.