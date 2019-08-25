Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan seemed to have stoked romance rumours once again with their happy pictures from Maldivian getaway. The duo spent some quality time together, dancing to Bollywood songs and travelling while in the city.

In another news, actor Tom Holland has finally addressed the controversial decision to remove Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a tussle between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Also, Deepika Padukone faced trolling for looking 'less glamorous' in a pic that is now going viral on social media. Fans compared Deepika's casual attire with the female fan she posed with and called the latter better dressed.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are without a doubt people's favourite celebrity couple on television. The duo are rumoured to be dating in real life and their recent getaway in Maldives speaks volumes about their chemistry.

Despite the rift between Disney and Sony, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland on Saturday made an appearance at Disney's ultimate fan event D23 Expo to promote his Pixar movie Onward. He addressed the issue before leaving the stage. "Listen, it's been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart," said Holland, leading to a rapturous applause.

In a recent image that is going viral on social media, Deepika Padukone was trolled for looking 'less glamorous' than the fan she posed alongside.

Madhurima Tuli hit back at eliminated contestant Urvashi Dholakia, who cried foul after being judged out from the show. Responding to Urvashi's statements, Madhurima called out the former, saying that she should "respectfully" take the judges' decision and not "dig out these things and make an issue out of it."

After months of cryptic posts and collaboration hints at a Breaking Bad film, Netflix unveiled the first look at El Camino, to feature Charles Baker as Skinny Pete and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. The film premiers on the streaming service on October 11 is also rumored to be featuring Bryan Cranston (Walter White/Heisenberg), although the nature of his role is uncertain since he is assumed dead in the climax of the five-part series.

