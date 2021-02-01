Tom Holland Suits up in Pic from Spider-Man 3 Set, Fans are Curious About the Other Guy

Tom Holland has shared an official picture from the set of his upcoming Spider-Man film. The yet untitled, third installment in the new franchise, featuring Holland in the lead, is being currently filmed in the US. Apart from seeing Holland in his Spidey suit, fans got equally curious about the new guy with him in the picture.

Holland is seen suited up as he gives a piggyback ride to his younger brother Harry, who seemingly visited the Spider-Man movie set. He said the day was one of the "highlights of his career."

"Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that were (sic)," wrote Holland on social media teasing fans with a picture from Spider-Man 3 sets.

Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will release in theaters on December 17. Earlier, some set pictures had gone viral on social media. It showed Holland suited up and filming in Atlanta for a chase scene.

Holland has a promising 2021 ahead, with several major projects like Cherry and Chaos Walking slated for release. Uncharted, the movie adaptation of the hit video game, has been pushed to 2022.