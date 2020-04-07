MOVIES

Tom Holland Takes Help from Homeless Man, Returns Favour with Special Surprise

Image of Tom Holland, courtesy of Instagram

Marvel superhero Tom Holland might have solutions to most of the problems while he is in his Spider-Man costume but in real life, he too finds himself in difficult situations.

Marvel superhero Tom Holland might have solutions to most of the problems while he is in his Spider-Man costume but in real life, he too finds himself in difficult situations. Recently, when the actor for shopping, he needed a little help.

The Spider-Man actor reportedly needed a coin to get a Waitrose trolley. He took help from a homeless man for £1. However, after Tom was done shopping, he returned the money back to the man, along with a special surprise.

According to The Sun, the incident was witnessed by a mother-daughter duo in New Malden, South West London. They saw the actor taking a penny from a homeless beggar.

After a while, the actor returned with the penny and an extra £100, thanking the person generously for the help.

“My six-year-old daughter and I chatted to this homeless guy. He was saying that a guy (described as Spider-Man in the movie) needed a pound for a trolley and he gave the pound to help,” the woman was quoted in The Sun.

Tom recently made headlines when it was reported that he is calling it quits with her rumoured girlfriend Olivia Bolton.

Read: Tom Holland Is Reportedly Single Again After Calling It Quits With Olivia Bolton

