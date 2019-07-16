Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tom Holland Thanks Fans for Spider-Man Far From Home's Success, Says Your Support Means the World

Tom Holland shared a picture from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' premiere, thanking fans for their love and support.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Tom Holland Thanks Fans for Spider-Man Far From Home's Success, Says Your Support Means the World
Image of Tom Holland, courtesy of Instagram
Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland has put out a special message thanking fans and the cine-going community for making his film a massive success on a global scale. The latest installment in the superhero franchise created by Marvel Studios has earned USD 850 million worldwide and counting and Holland could not contain his excitement over the film's grand reception.

Holland wrote on Instagram on Monday, "I cannot believe how well Spiderman far from home is doing in the theatres. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has put us at number 1. Your support means the world. Thank you thank you thank you (sic)."

Starring Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), the superhero outing has fetched close to Rs 75 crore at the box office in India after it released on July 4 here. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that Spider-Man: Far From Home braved Bollywood films that released alongside it and also breezed through the competition from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which wound up on Sunday.

Sharing the news of Far From Home's success in India, Taran wrote, "#SpiderManFarFromHome braves new and holdover titles as well as cricket matches, yet does well in Weekend 2... Nears ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.70 cr, Sun 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 73.16 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. #SpiderMan (sic)."

Set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga, Spider-Man: Far From Home is a direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming. Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury.

The film is running in cinemas near you.

