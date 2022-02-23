CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Recreate Viral Spider-Man Meme; MCU Fans Rejoice
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Recreate Viral Spider-Man Meme; MCU Fans Rejoice

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield bring the Spider-Man meme to life. (Pic: Marvel/Instagram)

A new BTS pic from Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreated the Spider-Man meme.

dishya sharma

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield just recreated the viral Spider-Man meme and it has left Marvel fans screaming. The three actors have played the role of Spider-Man aka Peter Parker in three separate universes. While Tobey was seen playing Peter in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, Andrew was the superhero in the Amazing Spider-Man series. Tom was then recruited to play the web-slinger for Marvel Cinematic Universe and his standalone trilogy. With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts brought together all the three Spider-Men, treating fans to a never-before-experience.

Although there were several memorable moments in the film, fans were hoping that Tom, Tobey and Andrew would recreate the viral Spider-Man meme, in which three confused Spider-Men pointed at each other, in the movie. Though the scene did not feature in the movie, Marvel on Wednesday dropped a picture to show that the actors did recreate the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Marvel shared a photo in which Tom, Tobey and Andrew were seen wearing their Spider-Man costumes and recreating the meme. “Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!" the post’s caption read.

The picture has Marvel fans screaming. “A moment in the history," a fan commented. “This is a work of art," added another. “All I’ve ever needed," a third fan said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has witnessed recording shattering numbers at the box office. According to Variety, the film has grossed $772 million and counting at the U.S. box office. The film has surpassed James Cameron’s Avatar as the third highest-grossing domestic movie of all time. No Way Home is just a few steps behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Avengers: Endgame continues to hold the top spot.

first published:February 23, 2022, 21:09 IST