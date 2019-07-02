Tom Holland Turns Will Smith Into a Pigeon in 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer
Featuring Tom Holland and Will Smith as the lead voice cast, 'Spies in Disguise' will arrive in cinemas on Christmas.
A still from Spies in Disguise, courtesy of YouTube
Tom Holland and Will Smith starrer animation comedy Spies in Disguise is all set to arrive in cinemas in December and the trailer of the same was released by Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday. The film has the Holland-Smith pair as the lead voice cast, with the likes of Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka also lend voices to other pivotal characters. The film is produced by Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment.
Based on the 2009 short film by the name Pigeons: Impossible, Smith's character Lance Sterling is a super spy, always dressed in an elegant suite. Holland is an amatuer scientist Walter Beckett, who has dicovered a magic potion that can make people disappear. In a confusion that follows, Sterling consumes the potion and gets turned into a pigeon, with Beckett being able to do nothing in the matter. What happens next will unfold in this comedy, which brings together the Aladdin and Spider-Man: Far From Home star together for the first time on-screen.
Watch Spies in Disguise trailer here:
Troy Quane and Nick Bruno have co-directed script written by Brad Copeland’s. Michael J. Travers is serving as the producer of the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
- 5G Panel Wants India to Start 5G Mobile Network Trials Without Chinese Vendors, Including Huawei
- Paytm Confirms It Will Not Levy Transaction or Convenience Fee On Any Payments or Services
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s