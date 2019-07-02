Tom Holland Turns Will Smith Into a Pigeon in 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer

Tom Holland and Will Smith starrer animation comedy Spies in Disguise is all set to arrive in cinemas in December and the trailer of the same was released by Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday. The film has the Holland-Smith pair as the lead voice cast, with the likes of Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka also lend voices to other pivotal characters. The film is produced by Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment.

Based on the 2009 short film by the name Pigeons: Impossible, Smith's character Lance Sterling is a super spy, always dressed in an elegant suite. Holland is an amatuer scientist Walter Beckett, who has dicovered a magic potion that can make people disappear. In a confusion that follows, Sterling consumes the potion and gets turned into a pigeon, with Beckett being able to do nothing in the matter. What happens next will unfold in this comedy, which brings together the Aladdin and Spider-Man: Far From Home star together for the first time on-screen.

Watch Spies in Disguise trailer here:

Troy Quane and Nick Bruno have co-directed script written by Brad Copeland’s. Michael J. Travers is serving as the producer of the film.

