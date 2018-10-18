GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tom Holland, Zendaya Wrap 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

The 22-year-old actor Tom Holland shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
Los Angeles: Tom Holland and Zendaya have completed the shooting of "Spider-Man: Far From Home".
Holland, who reprises the title role as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker in the sequel to 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming", announced the wrap Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actor shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit.

He captioned the photo: "THAT'S A WRAP #farfromhome."

THATS A WRAP #farfromhome

In July, Holland revealed the title of the film, his second stand-alone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a faux pas on Instagram.

Micheal Keaton, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their respective roles.
Jake Gyllenhaal plays the antagonist, Mysterio.

The studio is eyeing July 5, 2019 as a release date.
