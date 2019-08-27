Over last week, a big announcement came form Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures relating to friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. As per developments between the two firms, Marvel Studios will no longer be involved with the production of Spider-Man movies. Studio president Kevin Feige pulled out of producing future Spider-Man films, allegedly due to disputes between Sony and Marvel's parent company Disney over revenue sharing from films starring the web-slinging hero.

While the news created quite an uproar amongst audiences, Avengers: Endgame stars and crew associated with Marvel Studios revealed their take on Spider-Man's fate, going ahead.

Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in Avengers and Spider-Man films, told Variety that he's "being optimistic" about the future of the superheroes.

During the D23 Expo red carpet, Favreau said (via), "We've all read rumors, we've all read press releases, but you never know what's going to happen. I'm holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn't the final chapter of that story between those characters. I don't just mean Happy and Aunt May, I mean Tom Holland, Spidey and the other heroes from the MCU."

Meanwhile Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were hopeful of Spider-Man's future in cinema. During an interview with Variety at the D23 Expo, Mackie and Stan joked about Holland. Mackie said, "Sebastian [Stan] is a great guy, if all else fails, we can just try and kill Tom Holland."

But Mackie assured that they "will always have little Tom" in their hearts.

Stan then winked at the camera and sang a snippet of Willie Nelson's "Always On My Mind" for Holland.

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlett Witch in the film universe, said, "It really is sad. First off, he's the greatest Spider-Man to me. He actually has that youthful energy. He's been incredible. It's been really lucky that we've been able to work with him. I think it's a big loss and it's really too bad."

She also joked about "starting a petition online".

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He then got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming —which took the superhero back to school. He came back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider-Man: Far From Home this year.

