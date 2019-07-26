Tom Holland's Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Film to Enter the Billion Dollar Club
Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home has just entered the billion dollar club, and it's not a small feat to achieve.
(Image: Sony Pictures)
Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has woven his magic at the international box office by raking in over a billion dollars. Sony and Marvel Studios' latest outing Spider-Man: Far From Home has grossed USD 1.005 billion at the global box office, and has become the first Spider-Man film ever to cross the milestone. The film is the second Sony film to make an entry in the $1 billion club after Skyfall (2012). It has also left behind Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($963 million) to become Sony's second-highest-grossing film of all time.
Deadline reports, that Tom Holland starrer raked in $333 million at the US market and collected $627 million in the overseas market. As for the international markets, the film collected $56 million in Korea, $36 million in the UK and $30 million and $26 million in Mexico and Japan, respectively. While in India, the film's box office collection stands at Rs 83.82 crore.
The Jon Watts directorial earned Rs 46.66 Crore in first weekend in India, thus creating a number of records, including the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures in India, biggest opening weekend for Spider-Man franchise in the country and becoming the second biggest weekend opener for a Hollywood film in India (2019 releases), after Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.
Earlier, Tom Holland took to social media to put out a special message thanking fans and the cine-going community for making his film a massive success on a global scale. He wrote, "I cannot believe how well Spiderman far from home is doing in the theatres. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has put us at number 1. Your support means the world. Thank you thank you thank you (sic)."
Set minutes after Avengers: Endgame, it wraps up the Infinity Saga. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming. Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited with Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) for a special mission by Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury).
