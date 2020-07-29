Tom Holland’s Social Media Post Hints at Brewing Romance with Nadia Parkes?

Tom Holland sent his fans into a tizzy by sharing a picture of actress Nadia Parkes on his social media page. Although he didn’t tag or mention her, fans are assuming the gesture as his way of making a romantic liaison official.

A quick glance at Holland's Instagram grid shows a lovely photo of Parkes shared on July 27 in front of a striking blue skyline.

Here’s the picture:

On the other hand, users of the photo-sharing platform have taken the chance to go ahead and check out Parkes’ official Instagram handle too. And it seems there is a little something to hang on to

Parkes’ recent post shows her strolling around central Berlin in the same outfit as in Holland’s uploaded image of her. It appears the two spent a day touring around Italy together and Holland presumably clicked Parkes’ pictures. Parkes’ Instagram stories suggest that they also stopped by for some appeasing meal for lunch.

It was nearly two months back when DailyMail reported Holland and Parkes were quarantining together at his London home. This was the earliest rumours around them dating.

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger,” DailyMail was quoted by a source close to the pair as saying in May.