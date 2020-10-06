Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 May Feature Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield from Previous Movies

The third instalment of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland might feature Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield taking the climax of the superhero movie to another level.

The news comes after YouTuber Grace Randolph in her recent video said that president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige is trying to make the epic collaboration happen. Toby Maguire played the role of the Marvel superhero in the first Spiderman movie in 2002, which was followed by two sequels which came out in 2004 and 2007. The franchise also starred James Franco and Kristen Dunst in leading roles.

Andrew Garfield played Spiderman in the 2012 and the 2014 instalments. The movie was directed by Marc Webb and also starred Irrfan Khan, Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx played the antagonist Electro in the 2014 movie and according to recent reports, he will be reprising the character in the upcoming Spiderman movie. The Hollywood Reporter reported last week that Foxx is in final talks to make his comeback in the latest Spider-Man instalment, starring Tom Holland which is helmed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Most of the cast for the movie remains the same including Emmy award winning-actor Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the movie.

The last movie also starred Jake Gyllenhal as Mysterio and the story mostly followed the aftermath of Iron Man’s demise in the Avengers: Endgame.

For the upcoming movie, story details are being kept under wraps, however having Foxx return leads to the speculation of Andrew Garfield’s presence in the film. The development shows a further fusion of the previous Spiderman movies and the current Holland series, which is the first time that Marvel is producing. The previous series were produced by Sony.

The movie is slated to be released next year in December, however with the coronavirus pandemic nothing can be said for sure.