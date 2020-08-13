Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Audition Tape with Chris Evans for 'Civil War' Goes Viral

Tom Holland’s audition tape for the role of Spider-Man has cropped up on the internet. Holland was cast in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The audition tape goes back to the time when the makers were looking for a suitable Spider-Man for the film Captain America: Civil War.

As the clip begins, we see the 24-year-old actor reciting some lines. Later, as the clip proceeds, Holland can be seen rehearsing lines with Captain America aka Chris Evans.

As the clip proceeds, producer Amy Pascal reveals why they picked Holland out of all. “We had about 200 boys and there were so many of them. They were so good. But Tom was different than anyone else,” she said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Eric Carroll, executive producer, added, “There was something about Tom Holland’s performance that was so energetic. It was real and grounded and full of attitude”.

“Any time you’re going to cast a role as big as Spider-Man, there’s a huge search involved. Sarah Finn and her team watched more than 7,500 tapes,” he added.

Recently, Holland was in the news after he shared a snap of his rumoured girlfriend Nadia Parkes. Sharing the click on Instagram, Holland wrote, "How stunning.... are those golf clubs (sic)."

Nadia’s outfit of the day was simple yet classy. She picked a white top paired with blue jeans and a wide hat.