1-min read

Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 46.66 Crore in First Weekend in India

Superheroes are once again racing ahead of Hindi films at the Indian box office. Marvel's web-slinging adventure, Spider-Man Far From Home, easily dominated the ticket window in opening weekend.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 46.66 Crore in First Weekend in India
Image courtesy: Spider Man Far From Home/ Twitter
Superheroes are once again racing ahead of domestic films at the box office. Marvel's web-slinging adventure, Spider-Man: Far From Home, easily dominated the Indian ticket window, Accumulating Rs 46.66 crore nett in its first four days in theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home created a number of records this weekend, including the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures in India, biggest opening weekend for SpiderMan franchise in the country and becoming the second biggest weekend opener for a Hollywood film in India (2019 releases), after Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Giving away the details, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Spider Man Far From Home witnesses substantial growth on Day 3 and 4... A 4-day *extended weekend* has ensured a superb total... Weekdays crucial... Thu 10.05 cr, Fri 8.79 cr, Sat 12.41 cr, Sun 15.41 cr. Total: ₹ 46.66 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. #Spider-Man." (sic)

On the other hand, Hindi release, Kabir Singh is going strong at the box office and has become the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia (2019 release) and has surpassed films like Gully Boy, Bharat, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kalank, Total Dhamaal and South films Petta and Maharshi. The film collected Rs 235 crore in three weeks.

Taran tweeted, "#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz." (sic)

