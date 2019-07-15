Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 73.16 Crores in 11 Days

Spider-Man: Far From Home has emerged a mega success in India. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L Jackson's superhero outing has fetched close to Rs 75 crore at the India box office, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also mentioned that the film has braved Bollywood films that released alongside it and also breezed through the competition from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which wound up on Sunday.

Sharing the news of Far From Home's success in India, Taran wrote, "#SpiderManFarFromHome braves new and holdover titles as well as cricket matches, yet does well in Weekend 2... Nears ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.70 cr, Sun 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 73.16 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. #SpiderMan (sic)." The film released in India on July 4 and its success, box-office wise, stands testimony to the genre's popularity in India.

Far From Home released with Bollywood film Malaal and made sure that the film sank without a trace. The Jon Watts directorial earned Rs 46.66 Crore in first weekend in India, thus creating a number of records, including the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures in India, biggest opening weekend for Spider-Man franchise in the country and becoming the second biggest weekend opener for a Hollywood film in India (2019 releases), after Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga, Spider-Man: Far From Home is a direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming. Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury.

