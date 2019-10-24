Tom Holland's Spider Man to Have a Crush on Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has time and again engaged its audiences with super-exciting crossovers between characters in different projects. The studio, which is all set to produce films from its Phase 4, has been quite tight-lipped about some of their projects.

One such project is Captain Marvel 2, the sequel featuring the most powerful superhero in the universe Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson. During Marvel's Phase 4 announcements in San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo, Captain Marvel 2, was not announced but only hinted as a project for the future.

Now, according to a new report in Cosmic Book News, Captain Marvel 2 will also feature Tom Holland's Spider-Man, which recently made its comeback to MCU. According to reports, Spider-Man aka Peter Parker will have a crush on Carol Danvers after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where the latter, along with a team of female superheroes helped Peter Parker deliver the infinity gauntlet to Tony Stark while protecting him from Thanos. Spider-Man will apparently be a part of Captain Marvel 2 as the humour quotient in the film.

This further means that it can cause an awkward love triangle between Spiderman, Carol and Michelle played by Zendaya. However, reports of outing Captain Marvel as Marvel's first LGBTQ character are also circulating all over the internet. Hence it will be interesting to see what storyline do the makers finally take up for the project.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will also have a third standalone film. This is after Disney, Marvel's parent company and Sony, came to an agreement to keep the wall-crawler superhero in the Marvel Universe.

