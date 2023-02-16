There’s a piece of good news for all fans who are waiting for Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, in a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that a new Spider-Man story is currently in the works. Though he refrained from spilling out more details about the cast and plot of the upcoming project, Feige admitted they’ve big ideas for the upcoming project and that their writers are currently mapping it all out on paper.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” he said. Previously, it was producer Amy Pascal who hinted that the studio is working on a new Spider-Man trilogy after the release of No Way Home. At the time, Pascal confirmed that the studio will be moving ahead with Tom Holland as the superhero lead. He admitted that Spider-Man: No Way Move will not be the last Spider-Man movie in MCU. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” he reportedly told Fandango.

Last year, actor Tom Holland told Entertainment Weekly that he has had conversations with the studio about his potential return as the superhero but at the time they were only conversations. He asserted, “We don’t know what the future looks like." After Feige’s confirmation, it is yet unclear what new twist will Spider-Man’s journey take. Amidst this, Marvel has also officially revealed their upcoming release schedule for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. No Spider-Man movies have been lined up as of yet.

The last Spider-Man movie that marked the comeback of former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire shattered box office records by earning over $1.9 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, after No Way Home, Tom Holland shared the screenspace with Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted. He currently has multiple projects lined up for him including an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, Beneath the Scarlet Sky, and The Crowded Room.

