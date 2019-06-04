English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tommy: Watch Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's Crackling Chemistry in New Song from Shadaa
'Shadaa' revolves around a bachelor, played by Diljit, who has passed the eligible marriage age and is confused about whether to get married or to stay a bachelor.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Diljit
After releasing the movie’s trailer on May 21, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Shadaa has dropped its third song. Slated to release on June 21 this year, the movie features Sonam Bajwa opposite Diljit.
Undoubtedly, the movie is a treat for all Pollywood lovers, which is evident from Shadaa’s trailer release. Tommy, the latest track from Shadaa, is sung by Raj Ranjodh. The song is about Tommy Hilfiger jeans, where Diljit can be seen grooving to Bhangra steps while complimenting Sonam for her lean body.
Diljit officially announced Tommy on his Twitter account, with the caption, “Lakkterepatlevaste...Tommy diyanjean’anni...#Tommy song from #Shaada out now, exclusive @9xTashanofficial @pitaaratv...#Shadaa 21 June 2019.”
This new age bhangra track is full of catchy lyrics, upbeat tunes and addictive beats. While the film will be released on June 21, fans will keep listening to Tommy on loop till Shadaa’s release.
Shadaa’s first song titled Shadaa created uproar on social media, the second song Mehndi is a soothing number. Shadaa has turned out to be the Bachelor anthem for Pollywood, whereas Mehndi is a pre-wedding track starring Neeru Bajwa and Diljit.
Shadaa is directed by Qismat fame director Jagdeep Sidhu. The film revolves around a bachelor, Shadaa, played by Diljit, who has passed the eligible marriage age and is confused about whether to get married or to stay a bachelor. Neeru plays the love interest of Dijit in the movie, whereas Sonam might do a cameo in the film.
Insta Ho Geya OverLoad 😜— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 3, 2019
Tommy Dian Jean’an Gana Out Now😍
👉🏽 https://t.co/6KyHv3v74f pic.twitter.com/XJaZr874Xh
